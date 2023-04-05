Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1,077.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,075 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.72. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

