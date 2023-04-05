Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 402,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 12.02% of The Mexico Fund worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3,243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

MXF opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

