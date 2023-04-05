Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,788 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $27,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon Price Performance

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

