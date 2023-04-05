Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,186 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.44% of ExlService worth $24,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in ExlService by 66.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.
Shares of EXLS opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
