Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.52% of IAA worth $27,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,820,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,540,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 24.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,571,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after buying an additional 303,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 75.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,196,000 after buying an additional 1,000,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

IAA Stock Down 0.1 %

IAA opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.55 million. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.