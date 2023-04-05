Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.31% of National Western Life Group worth $23,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 120,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,393,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Price Performance

National Western Life Group stock opened at $236.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.09 and its 200 day moving average is $233.13. The firm has a market cap of $859.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.79. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $309.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About National Western Life Group

NWLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.