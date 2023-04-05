Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 107,145 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 107,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 208,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 36,901 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE stock opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

