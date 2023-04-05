Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 23,750 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.63% of Haemonetics worth $25,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,652,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 1,520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318,014 shares during the period.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

HAE opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

