Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,435 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $27,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Workday by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $202.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.69. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $244.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

