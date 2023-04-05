Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 34,675 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $28,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

