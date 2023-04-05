Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 38,321 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.33% of Wolfspeed worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WOLF opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

