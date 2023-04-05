Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 588,474 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 588,474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Royalty Pharma worth $26,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

