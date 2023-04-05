Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 609,688 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,688 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.91% of Mister Car Wash worth $25,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSE MCW opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

