Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,507 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.76% of Grand Canyon Education worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

