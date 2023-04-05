Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Masonite International worth $26,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

