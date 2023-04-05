Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,431,890 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $610,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $142.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

