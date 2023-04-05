Anita Jane Ryan Sells 1,255 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $546.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $553.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.45.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,586.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
