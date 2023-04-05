Anthony Folger Sells 3,775 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Folger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 9th, Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05.

Progress Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.