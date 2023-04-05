Anthony Folger Sells 3,775 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Folger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

