APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

APA Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

