Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Timothy D. Cook Sells 56,072 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $178.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

