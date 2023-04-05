Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeffrey E. Williams Sells 77,817 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $178.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

