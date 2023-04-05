Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.