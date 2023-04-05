Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.83. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

