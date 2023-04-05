Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $476,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

