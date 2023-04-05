Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,421,740.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,679,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total value of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,274,355.16.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.6 %

TEAM stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $318.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

