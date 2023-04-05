Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stake Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atrion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Atrion by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atrion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $632.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.47. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $534.99 and a 12-month high of $766.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

