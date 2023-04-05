AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.79.

Shares of AVB opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

