Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 300,000 Shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Stock

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, March 31st, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 437,500 shares of G Medical Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $446,250.00.

Shares of G Medical Innovations stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMVD. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

