Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 2,600 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

