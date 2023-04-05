Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 1,070,626 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,311,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070,626 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.07% of Pinterest worth $177,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 627.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after buying an additional 8,869,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 278.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after buying an additional 3,983,418 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 80.1% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,299,000 after buying an additional 3,239,511 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.52.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,125 shares of company stock worth $7,761,013. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

