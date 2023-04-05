Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 146,903 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,903 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $85,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

