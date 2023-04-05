Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires Shares of 927,162 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 927,162 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.43% of Autodesk as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.16.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

