Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 158,847 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,602,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,847 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.46% of 10x Genomics worth $313,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $235,312. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

