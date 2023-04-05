Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 869,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,131 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.19% of Adobe worth $292,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $471.76. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

