Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.80% of MarketAxess worth $398,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $392.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.07 and its 200 day moving average is $300.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

