Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $222.12 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,960,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,303 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 12.33% of Farfetch worth $222,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 455,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 195,490 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

FTCH opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.97. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

