Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $91.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175,153 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.43% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $91,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE:RBA opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

