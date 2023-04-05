Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.77% of Exact Sciences worth $244,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

EXAS opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

