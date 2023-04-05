Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.17% of HDFC Bank worth $217,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,008,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,778,000 after purchasing an additional 528,049 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

