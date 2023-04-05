Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,219 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.61% of Credicorp worth $173,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 703.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp stock opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $170.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $137.08.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.