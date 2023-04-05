Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,182,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,754,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 11.91% of Mobileye Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $19,724,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBLY opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

