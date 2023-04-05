Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 5,944 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,984,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.98% of Vir Biotechnology worth $100,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 950,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 434,268 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at $35,210,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $33,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,180.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,235,480 shares of company stock worth $33,775,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.