Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases Shares of 2,900,416 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,238,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.94% of Entegris as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 452,103 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after acquiring an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $124.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

