Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226,157 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 12.98% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $191,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,487.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,487.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $65,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,576,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,064,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 439,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,508 and sold 194,686 shares valued at $1,570,955. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.