Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 10.86% of STAAR Surgical worth $254,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

