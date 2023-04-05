Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 143,677 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,469,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,677 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.49% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $289,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

