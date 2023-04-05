Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 19,188 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,282,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,188 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.53% of Warby Parker worth $84,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after buying an additional 1,365,543 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after buying an additional 809,360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,951,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warby Parker Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 13,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $237,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,650,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,051,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 13,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $237,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,650,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,051,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $231,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 614,799 shares of company stock worth $10,509,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.