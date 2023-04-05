Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 290,969 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,219,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,969 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.88% of Affirm worth $195,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock valued at $702,360. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

