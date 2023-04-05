Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 497,789 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 497,789 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.92% of Teladoc Health worth $112,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 274.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Teladoc Health by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 90,214 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $57,161.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,635 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.