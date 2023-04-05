Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 90,337 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,337 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.71% of Howard Hughes worth $217,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 40.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 465,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,940 shares during the period.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

